Srinagar: Three drones were shot down by security forces in Kashmir Saturday as Pakistan attempted to hit vital installations in the valley, officials said.

In the first incident, the air-defence system shot down a drone hovering above the old airfield in Srinagar as the city was rocked by massive blasts, they said.

Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around noon.

The officials said a drone hovering over the old airfield, also called the “technical” airport, was shot down by the air-defence system.

Later, two more drones were shot down in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the officials said.

The drones were shot down by the security forces while they were hovering near a security installation in the Hyderbeig locality of the Pattan area of the district, the officials added.

PTI