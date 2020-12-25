Bhanjanagar: Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones will soon fly over forests under Ghumsar forest division in Ganjam to monitor poaching, track wildlife and anti-environmental activities in the area.

A training programme for forest officials was conducted in Buduli reserve forest under Muzagarh range Thursday.

A drone has also been pressed into service. It can fly at an altitude of 25 metre and cover five km at a time. More drones will be purchased as per requirement, it was learnt.

The primary objectives of these drones would be to track the movements of wildlife, forest protection, sapling plantation and monitor poaching.

“The technology will be cost-effective and can reach remote areas,” officials said.

PNN