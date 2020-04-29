Bhadrak: After three COVID-19 positive cases were detected from Bhadrak district Tuesday, the Bhadrak district administration Wednesday deployed drones over 21 contaminant zones in the district to keep a watch on the residents of the sealed villages.

Collector Gyana Das took to the twitter and informed the denizens about this.

The drones will keep a watch on the movement of villagers in the containment zone. It will be used to enforce shutdown and social distancing norms. Besides, it will also supervise the activity of the policemen deployed on the ground.

Notably, the district administration had Tuesday sealed all the entry and exit points of the villages under the containment zone.

As many as 32 panchayats in the district have been declared as surveillance zones. There are more than ten people with travel history to West Bengal from all these zones.

PNN