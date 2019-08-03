Jhumpura: Farmlands in 22 panchayats of Jhumpura block in Keonjhar district have dried up due to rain shortage, triggering the possibility of a drought. Paddy and maize crops have been affected by scanty rainfall, leaving farmers worried.

The onslaught of pests has also started affecting maize plants, which has become a concern for farmers.

Farmers say they are unable to carry forward farming after sowing as there is no water. Farmlands have cracked open, they added.

Paddy is usually cultivated on 18,555 hectares and maize on 7,491 hectares in this block. But this year, paddy cultivation has come down to 7,491 hectares, while maize is being raised only on 4,380 hectares, said Assistant Agriculture Officer Ankita Rup.

As the irrigation network is very poor, only nine per cent of farmlands are irrigated in this hilly, forest region.

Paddy and maize crops have been severely affected in Basantpur, Malda, Nayagad, Nahabeda, Kutugan, Gumura, Nischitpur, Arshala, Gundunia and Chauthia panchayats.

Agriculture Department officials have submitted reports about insufficient rainfall in the area to the Director of Agriculture in Bhubaneswar.

Maize farmers are worried about pests. Army worms are spreading in maize plants, they added.

The Jhumpura Agriculture Officer said that farmers are provided info on how to tackle pests and pesticides.

