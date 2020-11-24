Mumbai: A special court here Tuesday granted bail to two accused, including a suspected drug peddler. The two were arrested during a probe into the drug angle related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The NCB is investigating the drug angle after allegations of murder and abuse were raised by Rajput’s family.

One of the two accused, Suryadeep Malhotra is a friend of Showik Chakraborty. The latter is the brother of Rajput’s girlfriend and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. Malhotra was arrested in September this year.

The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act court judge GB Gurao also granted bail to suspected drug peddler, Ankush Anreja, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The duo has been directed not to leave India without the court’s permission.

The court also directed them against tampering with the evidence or investigation of the case.

According to the NCB, Anreja used to run a kitchen in a posh locality in this city. He is allegedly involved in selling contrabands like weed, hashish and MD to high-profile clients, the agency had said.

The NCB has been probing the alleged use in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The agency had earlier arrested Rhea, Showik, some staff members of the deceased actor and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea and some other accused are already out on bail.