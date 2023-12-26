Jajpur: Odisha Police Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two persons.

The accused identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu is a resident of Routarapur village in Jajpur district, police said.

Bibhuti arrived home Monday night in an inebriated state and started hurling abuses at his neighbours. When his father Shatrughan intervened, Bibhuti beat his father and even bit off his nose, police added.

On hearing Shatrughan’s screams for help, two of his neighbours came and tried to put an end to the quarrel. But, Bibhuti attacked them too, police added.

On being informed by locals, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and arrested Bibhuti. Both the injured were admitted to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Based on a complaint by Shatrughan, police registered a case against his son under relevant sections of IPC.

The accused was produced in a local court Tuesday which sent him to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.

PTI