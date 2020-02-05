Bangalore: Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture with the happening Kannada actor Yash, who rose to fame with KGF. It looks like Dulquer and Yash bumped into each other at the gym.

Sharing a photo, the Kurup actor wrote, “When Kurup met Rocky Bhai! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2 !#coincidence #randomencounters #best #gentlemanactor #greatconversations #actorspeak #ambitiousfilms (sic)”

As expected, the photo is going viral on social media with over thousands of likes and comments. Going by Dulquer’s caption, the two actors will meet each other once again soon.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of Varane Avashyamundu which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobana and Suresh Gopi. The actor is also busy shooting for his ambitious film, Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran.

Meanwhile, Yash is currently shooting for his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, which is nearing completion. The period action drama, directed by Prashanth Neel, will hit the theatres later this year. The second instalment has Sanjay Dutt playing the role of Adheera.