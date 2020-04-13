Bhubaneswar: The pandemic coronavirus has affected the lives of everyone and Odisha and India sprint star Dutee Chand is not an exception to the rule. In fact, Dutee is religiously following the lockdown rules as well as social distancing.

But then being the person that she is, Dutee Chand has already set her goals as to what she will do once the lockdown ends.

India’s 100m and 200m champion is quick to point out the deferment of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021 is both an advantage and also a disadvantage. Advantage because she will get more time to better and prepare herself – first to qualify and then if possible to gun for a medal. Disadvantage because this year she has already put in a lot of effort and money which now will go to waste.

“I had put in place a team, a plan to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. It just doesn’t happen in a day. So the effort and finances I invested will be of no use now,” Dutee said over the phone, Sunday. “The advantage however is that I will have more time in hand to improve on my performances. Once the lockdown ends, the preparations will start. However, the real training for the Olympics, will start next year only,” Dutee Chand added.

Well then is she training in confinement? Dutee laughs a little when pointed out that many sports stars are regularly posting their in-home training sessions on various social media platforms.

“Look core training is only possible when you hit the gym and the tracks. These celebrities post such picture only to satisfy their followers,” Dutee opined. “I do squats with 100-120kgs, run hundreds of kilometres on tracks as part of my core training. That is not possible when you stay at home,” added the 100m national record holder.

Dutee pointed out that she is doing usual household chores to keep her body active and fit. “I clean the house, do the washing and other physical activities to keep myself busy. I even lift heavy objects to keep my body toned. But as of now there is no gym training for me. It is better to take precautions,” she stated.

Usually she has to maintain her diet in a meticulous manner. So is this ‘holiday’ allowing her to binge on food? Well for Dutee, it is not so. “First of all I have stopped taking all protein supplements as I will not be able to burn them now. I am eating a normal vegetarian diet, typical Odia food like rice, dalma vegetables, etc. At times I am cooking also… may be a paneer preparation or something my sister will like,” informed Dutee. “In fact I am brushing up my culinary skills,” Dutee added with a laugh.

Like all other celebrities, Dutee also appealed that people should themselves enforce ‘lockdown’ on themselves to win the battle against the deadly coronavirus. “It is just for a few days… it is important to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings. Life is very valuable so we should follow the lockdown rules,” Dutee signed off.

PNN