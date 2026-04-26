Chhatrapur: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida reviewed some key development projects and government schemes during her two-day visit to Ganjam district Friday and Saturday.

At a review meeting, she launched the logo and standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Sampurnashri Mission, aimed at strengthening women’s empowerment.

Parida said initiatives such as Subhadra Yojana and Lakhyapati Didi would help create an independent identity for women, with a target of enabling more than 300,000 to become self-reliant by 2027.

She also inspected progress on anganwadi centres, expressing concern over delays in constructing 617 new facilities.

Saturday, Parida visited Potagada fort, Tampara lake, Gopalpur beach and Sunapur blue flag beach, urging faster development to boost tourism and revenue.