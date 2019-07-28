New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart Sunday said that it has launched its first “furniture experience centre”, in Bengaluru.

“In order to give a touch and feel experience to customers in an ever-growing online furniture market, Flipkart has introduced its first furniture experience centre in Bangalore,” it said. The company said that it is also working with Google to enhance customers’ overall viewing experience at these centres through integration with Google Lens.

“Visitors at the experience centre can use their smartphone to scan the ‘Flipkart Furniture’ icon at the experience centres, which will then route them to the platform’s furniture page, allowing them to explore the product catalogue along with their various features.”

The statement noted that furniture is one of the fastest growing online categories, witnessing a surge in demand from across metros along with tier-I and tier-II towns. This is majorly driven by the digitisation wave, growing income in the hands of millennials and improving real estate scenario, thereby expanding the market size for online furniture in India to $17 billion in 2018, it said.