Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Saturday launched a system through which the IT and ITeS firms will self generate e-passes for unhindered movement of their staff during the lockdown and weekend shutdowns in the twin city.

Speaking on the issue, Commissioner of police Saumendra Priaydarshi said that the state government has made no provisions for the issuance of passes to employees engaged in the sectors including the IT and ITeS which are exempted to function during the statewide lockdown and shutdown. The workers in such sectors have been allowed to work in their offices under some restrictions.

The companies were recently instructed to deposit the list of workers at the offices of respective DCPs. They were also asked to issue authorization letters to the staff for hassle free movement to their offices and residents.

So, the Commissionerate Police started a system to simplify the process for the IT and ITeS firms. The authorities of the IT and ITeS companies can generate e-passes by visiting the website: https://cp.erp.quocent.com/.

A copy of the e-pass generated through the system will reach at the DCP’s office. Sources also revealed that in case the firms fail to generate the e-passes through site due to some technical glitches, the staff can show the manual authorization letter of the firm at the police check points. Commissionerate police launched the system with the technical help of Quocent private limited.

PNN