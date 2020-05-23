Rayagada: Even as social distancing is in force due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, online classes in remote pockets have become impossible for lack of smart phones and poor mobile network in Rayagada district.

Guardians and students, particularly of SC/ST communities, who were concerned about classes, are a little relieved now as teachers have started going to the doorsteps of students and taking classes under the e-Suvidya scheme.

The ST/SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department has come up with the alternate learning plan to tide over the crisis.

As per the plan, the government has engaged mentor teachers to impart education to tribal students at their doorsteps if any of them does not have smart phone or are out of network coverage area.

The teachers will visit their villages and teach students in small groups with adhering to social distancing norms. The system of learning was launched recently in Rayagada.

From Friday, teachers are visiting villages and gathering students at convenient places and taking their classes by maintaining social distancing.

The first phase of this new learning system is being implemented from May 15 to June 17. About 64,000 SC/ST students staying in 560 hostels under 11 blocks will be benefitted.

Under this system, each teacher has been asked to visit five villages from Monday to Friday and take classes of various subjects for three hours.

As part of the exercise, some staff and teachers of the SC/ST department had visited villages and convinced people about the need for prevention from the deadly virus. Besides, they had enlisted names of students who would take part in classes.

According to official sources, teachers had taken classes on language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science subjects for students from Class-I to Class-VI.

On the first day, 203 teachers had visited as many villages and imparted education to 3,009 students.

Besides, psychosocial counselling, promotion of creative work and remedial coaching have been planned.

Tagging of mentor teachers has been done village-wise. Review committees have been formed to monitor the mechanism and to keep a tab on the activities.

PNN