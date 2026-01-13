New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on cooperation in areas of trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy and defence.

Jaishankar said he and Rubio agreed to remain in touch on these issues.

“Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy,” he said on social media.

“Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” he added.