New Delhi: Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto began a three-day visit to India Monday, in the first presidential trip from the influential East African nation in over six years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Ruto, hours after his arrival in the national capital.

“Honored to call on Kenyan President @WilliamsRuto at the start of his State Visit. Appreciated his perspectives on the concerns of the Global South. Valued his insights for the further strengthening of our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

It is Ruto’s first visit to India as the Kenyan President.

The Kenyan leader is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kenyan president’s visit to India comes around three months after the 55-nation African Union was inducted into the G20 at its New Delhi summit following India’s strong push for it.

Ruto will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan Tuesday.

“A presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after a period of over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday.

