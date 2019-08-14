Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrated Raksha Bandhan two days earlier with his sister as he has been called for “Team India duties” and the fast bowler “couldn’t miss out on celebrating” the festival with his sister Juhika.

“Team India duties means I won’t be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn’t miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me,” Jasprit Bumrah wrote on Twitter.

Jasprit Bumrah will join the Test squad in the Caribbean for a two-match Test series, starting August 22. India will play a three-day practice match against the West Indies Cricket Board President XI in Antigua from August 17 to 19.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India swept the three-match T20 International series 3-0 and will take on the West Indies in the final match of the three-match One-day International series Wednesday. India currently lead the series 1-0 as the first ODI was washed out after 13 overs of play at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.