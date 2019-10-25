Diabetes is a deadly disease and nowadays it is affecting millions of people. The people, who are affected by this, always remain on their toes when it comes to eating and it becomes difficult for the people to manage their diet. These people cannot eat as common people can. However, mango leaf in your diet can save you from this disease.

One of the amazing benefits of these leaves is that it will also help in controlling blood sugar levels. Mango leaf extracts are also fully loaded with properties that can help you to manage diabetes.

How mango leaves can be effective as diabetes diet:

-The extract of mango leaves has the ability to reduce the enzyme alpha glucosidase, which helps reduce carbohydrate metabolism in intestine, and hence maintains the blood glucose levels.

-Mango leaves have the capability to improve insulin production and distribution of glucose in a balanced manner. They can help in stabilizing blood sugar levels. It is loaded with pectin, vitamin C and fiber. Together, they are beneficial for both diabetes and cholesterol.

Methods to use mango leaves to lower blood sugar levels:

-Take 10-15 mango leaves.

-Boil them in water properly. After boiling the leaves, leave them overnight. Strain the water and drink it as the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

-Drinking this blend every morning regularly for few months may have magical effects on your blood sugar levels.