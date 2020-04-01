Women go through different changes and they have to withstand period pain which is a natural one. But to minimize the pain these fruits can act as medicines. A woman can only understand the pain when she goes through menstrual cycle. So to avoid those aches, simply eats these food items.

Papaya

Papaya is one fruit which is most effective during periods as it cleans digestive system during those days and it also helps reduce menstruation. It is also the best source of vitamins and potassium.

Banana

Banana is one of the best mood-boosting fruits you can eat thanks to its high dose of vitamin B6. They’re rich in magnesium, too, which can reduce water retention and bloating.

Chocolate

Chocolate is nice but not every chocolate is good during period. Dark chocolate is a fine source of magnesium, which not only tempers moods swings, but also helps regulate serotonin, the happy hormone. These are also great stress busters.