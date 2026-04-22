New Delhi: The Congress Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission’s stern notice to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his terrorist remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evidence that it is functioning as an attached office of the Union Home Ministry, and its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, made the remark after the poll body Wednesday took serious note of Kharge calling Prime Minister Modi a terrorist and issued him a stern notice, asking him to explain his stand within 24 hours.

That the Election Commission dances to the tune of the PM and HM has been obvious for some time. After masterminding ‘vote chori’ in very many lakhs – especially in West Bengal – today it has given fresh evidence of its functioning as an attached office of the home ministry, Ramesh said in a post on X.

The EC is a Constitutional body. But its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution and a disgrace for which this CEC (chief election commissioner) bears the heaviest responsibility, the Congress leader said.

The EC notice came a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and the first phase of elections in West Bengal.

Kharge Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of terrorising political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition, triggering strong reactions from the BJP, which attacked the opposition leader for calling Modi a terrorist.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kharge initially referred to the prime minister as a terrorist while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.

Questioning how the AIADMK — a party rooted in the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar and C N Annadurai — could justify partnering with Prime Minister Modi, Kharge said, How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai… How can they join Modi? He is a terrorist…

He doesn’t believe in equality. His party won’t believe in equality and justice…

However, when asked by reporters to clarify the context of his remark, Kharge said he meant that the prime minister was terrorising the democratic fabric of the country.

He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). He is misusing his power and government machinery to abuse and malign the opposition parties, Kharge claimed.