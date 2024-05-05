New Delhi: The Election Commission Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said.

The poll authority has asked the state government to submit by Monday names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the rank of director general to fill the vacancy, the sources said.

The reason behind the poll body’s action was not immediately known.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously May 13. The votes will be counted June 4.

PTI