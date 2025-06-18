New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday said it has introduced a new procedure to ensure the delivery of voter identity cards to electors within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls, including new enrolment or a change in any particulars of an existing voter.

As of now, it takes a little over a month for the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to be delivered to voters, officials pointed out.

The new system will ensure real-time tracking of each stage right from the EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) till the delivery of the card to the elector through the Department of Posts (DoP), the poll authority said.

Electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPIC, it noted.

PTI