New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to host the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026, starting January 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The 3-day conference, being organised by the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM), will conclude January 23.

“The IICDEM 2026 is poised to be the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the field of democracy and election management,” the ECI said in a statement Monday.

It further mentioned that nearly 100 international delegates, representing over 70 countries from across the world, will participate in the event, along with representatives of international organisations, foreign missions in India, and academic and practising experts in the electoral domain.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will receive the delegates and flag off the proceedings at the inaugural session January 21.

The three-day programme includes general and plenary sessions of Election Management Bodies (EMBs), including the Inaugural Session, EMB Leaders’ Plenary, EMB Working Group Meetings, and thematic sessions focusing on global electoral issues, model international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in electoral processes.

A total of 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of States/UTs and supported by national and international academic experts, will contribute to in-depth deliberations during the conference.

These discussions will also have participation from leading academic institutions, including 4 IITs, 6 IIMs, 12 National Law Universities (NLUs) and IIMC.

The ECI stated that it will hold over 40 bilateral meetings with the EMBs to further discussions and cooperation on various challenges confronting EMBs across the world.

The Commission will also formally launch ECINET, ECI’s one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.

An exhibition showcasing the magnitude and complexity of conducting elections in India, along with the recent initiatives taken by ECI to strengthen the two pillars of election — preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of elections will also be held alongside the events.

A docuseries titled ‘India Decides’, highlighting the making of the largest election in the world, the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, will also be showcased on Day 1 of IICDEM, the ECI said.