Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to publish the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu Friday, December 19, marking a crucial milestone in the state’s election preparedness.

The release follows two earlier extensions and signals the beginning of an important verification phase that allows voters to confirm their registration details and seek corrections, if required.

Election officials have urged all eligible citizens to carefully check the draft list to ensure their names are included and that personal details such as age, address and polling station information are accurate.

The exercise is aimed at improving the accuracy and inclusiveness of the electoral roll ahead of future elections. Voters will be able to verify their details through both online and offline modes, making the process accessible across urban and rural areas.

For online verification, electors can log on to the official website of the Election Commission of India at eci.gov.in or the Tamil Nadu State Election Department’s portal at tnelections.tn.gov.in.

Using either their name or their Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, voters can search the database and confirm their registration status. For those who prefer offline verification, the draft electoral roll will be made available at local polling stations through Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

BLOs have been instructed to assist voters in checking the list, guiding them through the verification process, and helping them understand the procedure for filing claims or objections.

This offline mechanism is expected to be particularly helpful for senior citizens, first-time voters, and residents in areas with limited internet access.

Following its publication, the draft roll will be open for public scrutiny for a stipulated period, during which electors can submit claims for inclusion of names, corrections to existing entries, or objections to inaccurate or duplicate entries. Applications can be filed both online and through designated forms submitted to BLOs or election offices.

Election authorities have emphasised that this stage is vital to ensuring that every eligible voter is able to participate in the democratic process without hindrance.

Citizens have been encouraged not to delay verification and to take advantage of the claims and objections window to address any discrepancies.

The final electoral roll will be prepared after considering all valid claims and objections received during this period, forming the basis for upcoming elections in the state.