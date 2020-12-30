Bhograi: Eco tourism is going to get a boost in Bhograi area of Balasore. About 50 acres of forest land will be handed over to the Revenue department so that various infrastructures will be developed along Talsai-Udaipur beach.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty visited Talsari-Udaipur beach Tuesday and held a review meeting with members of Belabhumi Unnayan Parishad, officials of Irrigation and Drainage, Energy and Rural Development departments at OTDSC here.

The meeting was presided over by Bhograi MLA Ananta Das. He expressed his displeasure over tardy pace of development work of the tourist spot.

He observed that Digha beach in West Bengal, which is close to Talsari-Udaipur beach, has become a major tourist hub while this beach’s development has lagged behind.

He pressed for a special package for its development. The MLA asked the Forest department to hand over 50 acres of land to the Revenue department as soon as possible.

It was learnt that 506 high mast light posts will be set up at Talsari-Udaipur beach, Sahabajipur and Chandaneswar-Subarnadweep main road.

At the meeting, the officials discussed on a deer park at Bichitrapur eco tourism centre, cottages and construction of a foot-fly bridge from Talsari to Subarnadweep. The MLA revealed that the state government has sanctioned Rs3.05 crore for restoration of famous Chandaneswar temple.

The Collector and the MLA laid stress on a demand of Bajitpur and Huguli sarpanchs for appointment of eight staff for sanitation of beaches.

PNN