Wildlife Society of Orissa raised concerns regarding the alleged violation of violation of guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and SC orders by Satkosia Tiger Reserve post news network

BHUBANESWAR: Satkosia eco-tourism faced brickbats from Wildlife Society of Orissa due to its alleged violation of guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and earlier orders of Supreme Court which prohibit harmful tourism inside tiger reserves.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Biswajeet Mohanty, secretary, Wildlife Society of Orissa, said, “Some of the activities promoted in the name of eco-tourism have enormous and deep lasting impacts on local wildlife and should have never been permitted in any tiger reserve to attract tourists.”

More than 20 tents are pitched on Mahanadi riverbed and used for accommodation of tourists. Bonfires are lighted at night. Folk dances and sand sports are also to be organised at the site. The sound will be extremely harmful for local wildlife. Similarly, sand sports will lead to sand compaction which will make the habitat unsuitable for ground dwelling, burrowing and egg laying fauna.

River beds are unique ecological spaces that deserve to be left alone. No activity on a river bed should be permitted inside a tiger reserve since it snatches away wildlife feeding and basking area. The Mahanadi river bed within the reserve is used for basking and nesting by turtles and crocodiles. Birds like Indian Skimmers, terns and Pratincoles use it for nesting and feeding.

Setting up of tents and allowing tourists to stay on river beds impacts such wildlife and affects their ecological needs including basking which is vital for metabolism of cold blooded creatures. Bonfires at night also affect nocturnal wildlife, disorients their vision thereby impacting their ability to feed and move about freely. The shouting and laughing of tourists is a clear disturbance for local wildlife who shall avoid the entire sand bank which was their traditional home.

As an alternative the entire tent resort can be shifted outside the river bed and relocated on the outskirts of Badmul or other village with a strict condition not to allow bonfires or folk dances.

The Satkosia Tiger Reserve conducts motorized boat cruises inside the Gorge which is an extremely harmful practice being allowed in the core area of a tiger reserve. The sound and vibration of OBM engines disturb aquatic fauna like turtles, fish, crocodiles and avian fauna like migratory water fowl that are seen in large numbers.

Boating of any kind inside the Mahandi river gorge should be completely banned as it affects wildlife. Birds like migratory water fowl cannot even rest or feed properly once they sight an approaching boat whether it is a country boat or a motorized boat.

The Satkosia Tiger Reserve has erected a Tree top canopy walk for tourists for bird watching which we feel is another disturbing tourist activity. Birds use the tree canopy for nesting, roosting and resting. They shall be disturbed if tourists approach them at close distance of 10-15 feet. Their chicks shall be stressed too.

The tourism season has begun and more damage to local wildlife is apprehended unless steps are taken to address the concerns. The needs of wildlife are paramount in a tiger reserve since it is created for wildlife needs and not for entertainment of tourists. These needs cannot be sacrificed at the altar of tourism revenues.