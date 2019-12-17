Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Tuesday announced cancellation of several trains on account of ongoing protests on parts of West Bengal and Assam. Many of the trains were either fully cancelled or partially cancelled due to the widespread protests.

The railway zone, while announcing the list of such trains, said, “In view of repercussion of public agitation at different railway stations in Howrah-Kharagpur Railway Section of South Eastern Railway and also in North East Region, some trains are cancelled fully and some others partially.

The railway traffic is now said to be disrupted due to public agitation in the Howrah-Kharagpur Railway section. The ECoR claimed that the situation is being observed and some trains are being cancelled due to cancellation of connecting trains from various stations. “Situation is under observation. Today, train movement to Howrah is normal,” the office said.

Many such trains are frequently getting delayed since December 13, 2019 due to cascading effect of disruption in train operations, the department said.

“To facilitate the stranded passengers and also balancing the train movements, Railways have decided to run a special train from Bangalore to Howrah. 02864 Bangalore-Howrah Special Train leaving Bangalore at 10am December 17, 2019 will arrive at Howrah at 6:45pm the next day,” ECoR said.

It also said that another special train 02818 will leave Mysore at 12:30am December 18, 2019 (just after midnight of 17th December) and will arrive at Howrah at 2pm on the following day.