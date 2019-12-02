Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Monday announced changes in the schedule of Nandankanan Express and Neelanchal Express with effect from December 15 in some sections of the routes.

Railway zone sources said the step was taken for the convenience of passengers and better train operations. As per the plan, the Puri-Anand Vihar Terminus (New Delhi) Neelanchal Express and Nandankanan Express will run on a revised schedule from December 15, 2019 between Gaya station in Bihar and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (Mughalsarai) in Uttar Pradesh. This will change the timings of movement of trains from both the directions.

The ECoR in a media statement said that Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express will leave Gaya at its existing timing at 2:10am and will leave Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction at 5:10am instead of its earlier timing at 5:15am. In the return directions, 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express will leave Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at its existing timing at 6:13pm and will leave Gaya at 8:55pm instead of its earlier timings at 8:50pm. Timings of this train at different stations between Gaya and Deendayal Upadhyay Junction from both the directions have also been changed.

The department said that the 12875 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express will leave Gaya at its existing timings at 3:15am and leave Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction at 6:25am instead of its earlier timings at 6:37am.

In the return directions, the 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express will leave Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at its existing timing at 9:18pm and leave Gaya at 12:20am instead of its earlier timings at 12:25am. Timings of this train at different stations between Gaya and Deendayal Upadhyay Junction from both the directions have also been changed.

Timings for this train between Puri and Gaya and between Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction and Anand Vihar (New Delhi) from both the directions will remain unchanged, the railway zone said Monday