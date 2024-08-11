Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to enhance railway safety and increase train speeds, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has initiated the safety fencing project in the Bhubaneswar-Palasa Railway Section.

ECoR sources said the work has commenced on two small patches near Bhubaneswar and Palasa Railway Stations over Khurda Road Division along with Berhampur-Golanthara Rail Section. Till now, about 7-km stretch of safety fencing work has already been completed.

Double W Metal Beam Crash Barriers have been installed on about 3.9 km, i.e. 2,400m near Palasa area and 1,500m in Berhampur-Golanthara Railway Section. Apart from this, 1,600m Fixed Knot Fencing Barriers have been installed near Bhubaneswar area.

This location has been identified for fencing as the bank height is almost rail level and cattle are frequently crossing the track.

This safety fencing will not only ensure safe train operations but also restrict unauthorized trespassing, cattle grazing near the railway tracks, and movements of wild animals near the rail line.

To ensure effective fencing and avoid any disruptions, the Ministry has decided to construct boundary walls closer to the tracks.

The current plan involves erecting fencing at the boundary of Railway Land, with the actual distance to be determined by the zonal railway authorities based on site conditions, maintenance requirements, multi-tracking works, the level of trespassing, and the overall effectiveness of the proposed fencing. The initiative also aims to seal the entry to tracks at level crossings, ROBs (flyovers), RUBs (underpasses), bridges, and other critical locations requiring access control.

The Ministry of Railways recently sanctioned Rs275.01 crore for the provision of safety fencing along tracks in the Bhadrak-Palasa and Khurda Road-Puri Railway Sections of the Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway.

PNN