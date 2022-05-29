Bhubaneswar, May 28: The 67th National Railways Awards-2022 was organised at the Railway Auditorium here, Saturday. Railway employees, zonal railways and production units were recognised and awarded for their efficiency in service and dedication towards Indian Railways.

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw graced the occasion as the chief guest and felicitated the awardees.

Altogether, 156 employees from various Zonal Railways from all over the country received certificates and awards from the Railway Minister. Apart from this, 21 shields were awarded to various Railways, Production Units & Railway PSUs. Ten trackmen in operations, security and safety category were also awarded.

Meanwhile, 28 employees were awarded for meritorious act with regard to personal safety leading to protection of life and property in railways and 42 were awarded for exemplary work done to improve operations, security and safety, better maintenance and utilisation of assets.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Tripathi in his welcome address spoke about the development of Indian Railways in recent days. “Indian Railways has achieved milestones in various categories including freight loading, electrification, new line/doubling/gauge conversion, loco production and also the integration of technology for ensuring safety of passengers. We have prepared a National Rail Plan (NRP) for India 2030. The plan is to create a ‘future ready’ railway system by 2030 and is aimed to formulate strategies based on both operational capacities and commercial policy initiatives to increase share of the railways,” he said.