Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to infrastructure development and public safety, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has approved 170 Road Over Bridge (ROB) construction projects as Special Railway Projects under the provisions of the Railway (Amendment) Act, 2008. This announcement was made by ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal, marking a pivotal step towards modernising rail and road connectivity. The decision aims to accelerate the execution of these critical infrastructure projects by streamlining land acquisition processes and expediting necessary approvals.

Declaring these projects as Special Railway Projects ensures smoother coordination with state authorities, facilitating timely completion and improved operational efficiency. Of the 170 projects, 110 will be implemented in Odisha, while the remaining 60 will be in Andhra Pradesh. These ROBs are expected to enhance the safety and convenience of road and rail users by eliminating manned level crossings, reducing the risk of accidents, and enabling seamless traffic flow. The initiative also aims to improve mobility for train operations and address traffic congestion at level crossing gates, thereby promoting connectivity and convenience across the region. “The approval of these ROB projects reflects our commitment to public safety and infrastructure development,” said an ECoR official. “These projects align with national objectives to expand and modernise transportation systems while enhancing public welfare,” he said. ECoR reiterated its dedication to advancing regional development through projects that address the growing infrastructure needs of road and rail users, ensuring safe and efficient services.

Workshop on Steel Industry’s Transportation Needs In another initiative, ECoR organised a comprehensive workshop to address the evolving transportation requirements of the steel industry. Held Thursday in Bhubaneswar, the workshop was chaired by ECoR GM Parmeshwar Funkwal and attended by delegates from major steel manufacturers, logistics experts, and representatives from the Railway Board and the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The workshop focused on fostering collaboration between the steel industry and the railways to overcome challenges in transportation logistics, enhance operational efficiency, and improve safety in the movement of steel consignments. One of the primary topics of discussion was the exploration of new wagon designs to improve throughput, increase cost-efficiency, and make wagons more versatile to handle various types of steel products. Prominent steel manufacturers, including Tata Steel Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., and NMDC Steel Ltd. shared their insights and operational challenges.

Suggestions were made to improve rail connectivity, streamline loading and unloading processes, and reduce wagon turnaround times within ECoR’s jurisdiction. Funkwal emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships to meet growing steel demand and ensure timely deliveries. He also stressed improving coordination between steel plants, rail networks, and state authorities to expedite critical approvals.