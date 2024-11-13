Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is all set to enhance its electrification infrastructure with the introduction of the 2×25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) systems across several key railway sections in its jurisdiction, said an official Tuesday. The move aims at improving voltage regulation, facilitating smoother operations for semi-high-speed trains, and enabling the increased movement of heavily loaded goods trains.

In line with the Railway Board’s target of achieving 3000 MT loading capacity and supporting the introduction of high-speed trains, the existing 1X25 KV OHE system will be upgraded to the more robust 2X25 KV system. This upgrade is crucial to meet the increased load demands and ensure the maintenance of a proper voltage level throughout the network. ECoR sources stated that the 2X25 KV system works by distributing the voltage along the line at a higher level (50 KV) and feeding the train at 25 KV. This is achieved by providing power from Traction Sub-stations (TSS) using 50 KV transformers, with intermediate autotransformers supplying 25 KV power to the rolling stock. This system ensures improved voltage regulation, extending from the TSS to the farthest end of the sectioning and paralleling posts (SP). In addition to providing enhanced voltage stability, the upgraded system can support the growing traction load, ensuring the smooth running of both semihigh-speed passenger trains and heavy freight trains.

As part of this initiative, ECoR has planned to convert the existing 1X25 KV OHE system to the 2X25 KV system in the Bhadrak-Khurda Road, Palasa-Vizianagaram, Cuttack-Paradeep, Cuttack-Talcher-Angul and Vizianagaram-Rayagada railway sections. The 2X25 KV system upgrade work is being carried out by the Construction Organisation of ECoR. Tenders for the execution of the system in the Cuttack-Paradeep and Cuttack-Talcher sections have already been invited, with the tender opening scheduled for December 2024. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027, the officials said.

The upgrade is also aligned with ECoR’s commitment to sustainability and green energy. The transition to the 2X25 KV OHE system will contribute to reducing the railway network’s dependence on fossil fuels by promoting electric-powered trains. This significant infrastructure enhancement is expected to play a crucial role in boosting both passenger and freight operations across the railway network, ensuring the ECoR remains at the forefront of railway electrification and operational efficiency in India.