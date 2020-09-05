Bhubaneswar: In order to facilitate candidates appearing for NDA and Naval Academy examinations, Ministry of Railways has decided to run Examination Special trains in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction for September 5 (Saturday).

Examination Special trains will leave at 1700hrs (5pm) from the starting railway stations and will reach the respective cities of examination centres in the evening on the same day except the special train which has to run from Balasore to Cuttack.

Examination Special trains are:

Berhampur-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special. Angul-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special via Talcher. Keonjhargarh-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special. Paradip-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special. Rourkela-Sambalpur Examination Special. Kantabanji-Sambalpur Examination Special. Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU Examination Special. Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam Examination Special.

Berhampur-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 06834/06833 Berhampur-Cuttack-Berhampur MEMU Examination Special trains will leave from Berhampur at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Cuttack at 2100hrs (9pm) on the same day.

In the return journey, this train will leave from Cuttack at 1830hrs (6.30pm) September 6 and will reach Berhampur at 2230hrs (10.30pm). This train will halt at Chhatrapur, Khallikote, Chilika, Balugaon, Kalupadaghat, Bhusandpur, Nirakarpur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar, in between Berhampur and Cuttack, while travelling from both the directions.

Angul-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special via Talcher:

The up and down No.- 06821/06822 Angul-Cuttack-Angul MEMU Examination Special trains via Talcher will leave from Angul at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Cuttack at 2015hrs (8.15pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Cuttack at 1900hrs (7pm) September 6 and will reach Angul at 2115hrs (9.15pm). This train will halt at Talcher Road, Talcher, Meramundali, Dhenkanal, Charbatia and Nirgundi between Angul and Cuttack, while travelling from both the directions.

Keonjhargarh-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 06825/06826 Keonjhargarh-Cuttack- Keonjhargarh MEMU Examination Special trains will leave from Keonjhargarh at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Cuttack at 2045hrs (8.45pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Cuttack at 1845hrs (6.45pm) September 6 and will reach at Keonjhargarh at 2215hrs (10.15pm). This train will halt at Harichandanpur, Sukinda, Jakhapura, Haridaspur, Dhanmandal and Kapilash Road between Keonjhargarh and Cuttack, while travelling from both the directions.

Paradip-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 06801/06802 Paradip-Cuttack-Paradip MEMU Examination Special trains will leave from Paradip at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Cuttack at 1900hrs (7pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Cuttack at 1900hrs (7pm) September 6 and will reach at Paradip at 2100hrs (9pm). This train will halt at Badabandha, Rahama, Jhankad Sarala Road, Gorakhnath, Raghunathpur and Kandarpur between Paradip and Cuttack, while travelling from both the directions.

Rourkela-Sambalpur Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 08603/08604 Rourkela-Sambalpur-Rourkela Examination Special trains will leave from Rourkela at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Sambalpur at 1940hrs (7.40pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Sambalpur at 2100hrs (9pm) September 6 and will reach Rourkela at 2345hrs (11.45pm). This train will halt at Rajgangpur, Bamra, Jharsuguda and Rengali between Rourkela and Sambalpur, while travelling from both the directions.

Kantabanji-Sambalpur Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 05814/05813 Kantabanji-Sambalpur- Kantabanji Examination Special trains will leave from Kantabanji at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Sambalpur at 2115hrs (9.15pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Sambalpur at 1830hrs (6.30pm) September 6 and will reach Kantabanji at 2330hrs (11.30pm). This train will halt at Titilagarh, Badamal, Saintala, Bolangir, Loisingha, Barpali and Bargarh Road between Kantabanji and Sambalpur, while travelling from both the directions.

Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 08005/08006 Balasore-Bhubaneswar-Balasore Examination Special trains will leave from Balasore at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Bhubaneswar at 2130hrs (9.30pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 2150hrs (9.50pm) September 6 and will reach Balasore at 0130hrs just after the midnight. This train will halt at Bhadrak, Baitarani Road, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Haridaspur, Dhanmandal, Nirgundi and Cuttack between Balasore and Bhubaneswar, while travelling from both the directions.

Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam Examination Special:

The up and down No.- 05831/05832 Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam-Ichhapuram Examination Special trains will leave from Ichhapuram at 1700hrs (5pm) September 5 and will reach Visakhapatnam at 2100hrs (9pm) on the same day. In the return journey, this train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1830hrs (6.30pm) September 6 and will reach Ichhapuram at 2230hrs (10.30pm). This train will halt at Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabomali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa between Ichhapuram and Visakhapatnam, while travelling from both the directions.

PNN