Bhubaneswar: Amid COVID-19 scare, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to set up 261 coaches as quarantine facilities across its jurisdiction in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The coaches will be kept ready for quarantining suspected COVID-19 patients at Mancheswar Workshop (51), Bhubaneswar station (46), Puri station (39), Sambalpur station (32) and Khordha Roda station (33). Sixty coaches will be kept at the Vishakhapatnam railway station. As of now 23 coaches can be used for quarantine facilities said an ECoR official.

Each coach that will be used for isolation will have three toilets

All essential facilities required by an individual will be provided by doing necessary changes in the coaches. Mosquito nets at windows, one bathroom and three toilets in a coach, removal of middle berth, six liquid soap dispensers in each coach, four bottle holders and three dustbins in each coach, laptop and mobile charging facilities, pillow and bedsheets, plastic curtain, mug and buckets in the bathrooms etc will be provided.

It has been decided to keep three trains at Bhubaneswar, two at Khordha Road, two at Sambalpur, one at Titlagarh, three at Vishakhapatnam, one at Vizianagaram, one at Cuttack and two at Puri station.

It has been decided to complete the formation of isolation of coaches by April 15.

PNN