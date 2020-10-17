Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to set up a land record task force to consolidate the land records so as to ensure hassle-free access to the land records under its jurisdiction.

In a review meeting on land issues under ECoR jurisdiction, General Manager Vidya Bhushan has advised officials to form a land record task force under the chairmanship of Chief General Engineer.

Estate officers of all the three divisions, i.e. from Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur will be the members of the task force including member of Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop and Deputy General Manager (General).

The task force will take stock of total land estate of ECoR, state wise and district wise, will arrange authentication of the title deeds/RoRs in possession, to pursue swift acquisition of title deeds/RoRs for every land or plot not available and will plan, coordinate, monitor and ensure effective demarcation of railway land boundaries at site on each land/plot.

This would pursue settlement of disputes/disagreements regarding ownership of land in possession of ECoR, pursue and monitor signing of land licensing agreements wherever not available or expired and also to achieve a digital inventory of all land in possession of ECoR with relevant data.

The task force would device its own modalities and process for achieving its objectives. Bhushan also directed officials to sort out and complete the task by March 31, 2021.

The ECoR GM advised for a comprehensive estate management policy for effective estate management and uniform implementation. He stressed on assessing quarters which do not have a nominated garage.

Efficient garage management should be done for preventing unauthorised parking. He also issued guidelines for management of activity centres and public spaces.

On social forestry, the GM said open spaces should have small area of soft soil space so that different types of plants could be arranged in a better manner.

He advised that areas that have scarce soft soil, trees with large canopy and large girth should not be planted as those will create shadows on buildings and roots will not spread deep and wide threatening the existing buildings and structures.

Such areas should be planted with fruit and flower trees. Bhushan has also directed officials not to plant trees by drilling a narrow hole through concrete as this will not allow enough space for roots to grow and also threatens built up spaces.

The GM also instructed officials to create soft soil kerb at both side of roads to plant trees. He directed that all trees planted after Cyclone Fani should be relocated as per new directions.