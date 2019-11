Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run a special train between Puri and Sai Nagar Shirdi via Sambalpur during this winter holidays.

The 08429 Puri-Sai Nagar Shirdi Special train will leave Puri at 12 O’ clock every Wednesday from December 4 to 25, 2019 and will arrive at Sai Nagar Shirdi at 8pm hrs Thursdays.

In return direction, 08430 Sai Nagar Shirdi-Puri Special train will leave Sai Nagar Shirdi at 12:45am (mid-night of Thursday-Friday) every Friday from December 6 to 27, 2019 and arrive at Puri at 11am Saturdays.

The train has four AC-3 Tier, Nine Sleeper Class, Three General Class seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.

The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kanabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval and Manmad between Puri and Sai Nagar Shirdi from both the directions.