Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhary in alleged Pune land deal case.

ED sources said that Chaudhary was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday after being questioned for over 13 hours.

The source said that he was not cooperating, so had to be placed under arrest.

A Revenue Minister in the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Cabinet, Khadse had to quit in 2016 after his name cropped up in alleged wrongdoings in the Pune government land deal. He remained in the political wilderness, till he joined the NCP last year.

IANS