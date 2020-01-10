New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe against former ICICI Bank chairman Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said Friday.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar’s Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her, the ED. The book value of the attached assets is Rs 78 crore.

The ED is probing Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving loans by the bank to the Videocon group.

It should be stated here that Chanda Kochhar has all through denied any wrongdoing in the case.

PTI