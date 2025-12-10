New Delhi: The ED Wednesday said it has seized over a dozen bank accounts, holding about Rs 55 crore worth of deposits, of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of a FEMA investigation.

It is alleged that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), through its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the NHAI and sent them abroad illegally.

There was no immediate comment from R-Infra on the development.

The ED has seized 13 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 54.82 crore of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. for contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.

Funds were diverted under the guise of sham sub-contracting arrangements to shell companies in Mumbai, it said.

The ED had summoned Ambani for questioning in this case last month, but he did not depose.