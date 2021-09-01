Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday conducted raids at 10 locations across Kolkata in connection with the fake vaccine case.

Though the ED officials didn’t divulge the details of the raids, they were conducted following the arrest of Debanjan Deb, who impersonated as an IAS officer and conducted fake vaccination camps.

According to sources in the ED office, the officials raided the houses of Deb and some of his aides, who have also been arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the fake vaccination racket.

According to official sources, the objective of the raids was to understand the nature of the transactions carried out while conducting the fake vaccination camps. The case has also taken into account the money laundering angle, which is being investigated.

On June 23, Deb was arrested by the city police for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organisedAa COVID-19 vaccination camp.

The fraud came to light after actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty went to receive vaccine jab at a camp organised by Deb and felt that something was fishy about the functioning of the system. She took action after she did not receive any message post her vaccination.

On June 25, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police to investigate the matter, two days after Chakraborty was allegedly administered fake vaccine dose at such a camp.

On June 28, a team of Kolkata Police conducted a raid at Deb’s residence, who allegedly faked his identity as an IAS officer and organised fake vaccination camps in the city.

Some stamps, forged documents of various departments, three debit cards, and bank passbooks were recovered by the police from Deb, who is still in police custody.

