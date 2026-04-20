Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided the premises of the two sons of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris and some others in a cryptocurrency-linked money laundering case, officials said.

About a dozen premises in the city are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This includes the premises of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, the sons of the MLA, and an alleged crypto hacker named Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, they said.

N. A. Haris is a Congress legislator from the Shantinagar Assembly seat of Bengaluru.

The money laundering case stems from some Karnataka Police FIRs and chargesheets filed in a 2017 case of hacking of national and international websites, stealing of bitcoins by the alleged hacker Sriki and his associates.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are alleged to be the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime generated through this alleged crypto-linked crime, they said.