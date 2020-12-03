New Delhi: Swinging into action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday carried out searches at over 26 locations across the country in connection with the probe into the Popular Front of India (PFI) fundings.

An ED source told IANS, “Searches are being conducted in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

In Delhi, the searches are taking place in south east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area.

The source said the ED searches are in connection with multiple probes relating to the funding of the PFI after it got more evidence during the investigation.

In Kerala, the ED carried out searches at the residence of the PFI leaders, including its national chairman O.M.A. Salam.

Searches were also held at the properties of PFI secretary Nasaruddin Elamarem at Malappuram while another team of the ED officials began a search at the house of another top PFI leader Ashraf Moulavi in Thiruvananthapuram.

The PFI has come under the scanner of the ED over its role in the 2019 anti-CAA protests in Delhi and several parts of the country.

IANS