Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned newly-wed actress Yami Gautam for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). She has been asked to appear for questioning July 7.

The case is being investigated by Zone 2 of ED. This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the ED.

The probing agency has unearthed foreign exchange transactions to the tune of ₹ 1.5 crore in her bank account.

Notably, Yami tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar a few days back in a private ceremony.

Yami and Aditya worked together in the successful 2019 film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

She was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix a few months ago. She has also starred in movies such as Bala, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike.