New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to appear for questioning on February 26 after he skipped deposition this week, official sources said on Thursday.

His wife, former actor Tina Ambani, has also sought adjournment twice and not deposed before the ED on her scheduled dates for February 10 and February 17.

It was not clear if she too has been given a fresh date by the ED.

The ED has called the couple to record their separate statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED officials had said.

Anil Ambani once appeared before the ED in August 2025.

It is understood that Tina Ambani has been called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York’s Manhattan. The ED recently arrested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in the case.

The New York property was fraudulently sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RCOM by Garg, the ED had claimed in a statement earlier.

It is understood that RCOM informed the stock exchange about this fraudulent sale in 2025.

The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional (RP), the ED had claimed earlier.

The agency has recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.

It has attached assets worth Rs 12,000 crore as part of the probe and filed three complaints called ECIRs (Enforcement Case Information Reports) against Reliance Group companies.