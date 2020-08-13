Mumbai: Widening its probe in the money laundering angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the personal staff of the late actor.

According to ED sources, the financial probe agency has summoned the cook, driver and bodyguard of Sushant for questioning.

The sources said that they have been asked to appear before the agency Thursday. The ED wants to know about the people who visited Sushant in the last one year — who all were there at his home; if any meetings took place; and what were the things that were discussed.

The agency will also ask them who saw the body of the late actor first after his death.

The ED wants to know if financial things were discussed and how was the behaviour of Rhea and her family members with the late actor.

The ED registered a case of money laundering July 31 on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The Bihar Police registered a case on the basis of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh’s complaint July 25.

Singh in his complaint alleged transactions worth Rs 15 crore from the Kotak Mahindra bank account of his son to some unknown bank accounts.

The ED has till date recorded the statement of Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh, who resides in Mumbai; Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager and Rhea’s manager Shruti Modi, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar and Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah in connection with the case.

The source said that the agency will also scrutinise the documents that has been collected from Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Shruti Modi and others during their questioning.

The agency after scrutinising the documents will decide whether to summon the named accused in the agency’s ECIR.

The CBI has also registered a case in Sushant’s death case August 7 on the recommendation from the central government after the Bihar government demanded for the central agency’s probe.

The 34-year-old actor who was from Purnea in Bihar, was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai June 14. The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by Rhea regarding transfer of the case.