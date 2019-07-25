New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Amrapali group’s Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and others to Lucknow for questioning Friday on charges of money laundering.

The official told IANS that the agency would also question several other officials of the Amrapali group next week. The ED also proposes to approach the court to seek the custody of Amrapali Group chief Anil Sharma, who is lodged in jail since February.

The action comes after it registered a case July 1 against the Amrapali group and its promoters who allegedly failed to give possession of flats to over 42,000 buyers in Noida and Greater Noida.

The official said the agency was looking to find the assets of the Amrapali group promoters which can be attached.