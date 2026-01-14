New Delhi: Editors Guild of India Wednesday urged governments of India and Pakistan to lift restrictions on news websites and restore access to cross-border journalism.

In a statement here, the Guild admitted that there have been instances of media in both countries crossing bounds of balanced and professional journalism and going overboard with misinformation.

However, while such aberrations and instances of unethical journalism need to be dealt with more conscientiously, blocking all access is not the solution, the Guild said.

It said a blanket ban does not expunge ground realities, but only serves to build a climate of fear and mistrust.

Such bans also run counter to the spirit of democracy and freedom of expression, it said.

The Guild said it believed that unhindered access to news, especially among the neighbouring countries in South Asia, was an essential prerequisite to building an atmosphere of trust and understanding between the peoples and nations of the region.

Untrammelled access to news, views, perspectives, and information will help create an informed citizenry, aid dialogue and help usher in peace in the region.

The Guild calls on the governments of India and Pakistan to promptly lift these restrictions on news websites and restore access to cross-border journalism, the statement said.