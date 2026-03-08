New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Sunday said educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation as she extended greetings on International Women’s Day.

As ‘Nari Shakti’ continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society, she said in a post on X.

“On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom,” Murmu said.

Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation, the President said.

“Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future,” she added.

PTI