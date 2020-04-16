Bhubaneswar: Forced by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the government, it seems, is determined to continue online education for the lower class students too.

In times of crisis, when the schools are shut the government has decided to teach students of standard II to X in 10 blocks through social messaging application WhatsApp and learning application Diksha. The process begins April 19.

In order to start studying, students need to download the Diksha app and teaching will also be imparted through groups created for each standard on WhatsApp. Students will also have access to Ujjwala and Utthan books through mobile application to study accordingly.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier decided to start online classes for standard X students.

The state government has made it clear that the Standard IX syllabi and courses for 2020-21 will remain the same as it was in the last 2019-20 session, but there are subtle changes in the books already recommended for standard X.

Text books like Sahitya Sindhu, Skills of Communicative English, Madhyamika Bijaganita, Madhyamika Jyamiti, Jiba Bigyan, Bhoutika Bigyan , Itihas ‘O’ Rajaniti Bigyan, Bhugola ‘O’ Arthaniti of Standard X will have few alterations. Few topics from these books have been removed and new topics have been inserted in the above-mentioned books.

These changes were incorporated following recommendations from respective syllabus committees. Students are advised to follow these board recommended books.

