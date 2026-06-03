Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said all school textbooks will reach students before summer vacation.

The minister said 90 per cent of textbooks have already been printed and are being distributed to students. The remaining 10 per cent will be delivered before summer vacation, he added.

Gond admitted that textbook printing was delayed due to technical issues.

Notably, Odisha government announced closure of all schools from April 27 in view of the intense heatwave across the state.