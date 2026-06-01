New Delhi: Congress Monday expressed concern over media reports that a fire broke out at a Ministry of Education office but later it was clarified that the blaze was at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building and not at the ministry premises.

The fire broke out in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building in central Delhi, prompting an emergency response involving multiple fire tenders, ambulances and police personnel, police said.

Earlier, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) had stated that the fire had broken out in the Ministry of Education Office located in the SPA campus.

Reacting to the media reports, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had said the news of a fire in the Education Ministry’s offices is very concerning. “It is also very fishy,” he said on X.

However, it was later clarified that the fire was at the SPA building.

The Education ministry said that certain media reports incorrectly stated that a fire broke out in the Ministry of Education office.

“It is clarified that the Ministry of Education is located at Kartavya Bhavan-2, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi. Whereas, the fire incident has occurred at the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), located at 4- Block B, Indraprastha Estate, Vikas Marg (ITO).”

This clarification is being issued to avoid spread of any misinformation regarding the fire incident, it said.

“Further, the fire incident at SPA’s building was minor in nature and was quickly brought under control. No loss of life or property has been reported,” the ministry said.