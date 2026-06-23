Mumbai: The makers of Eetha Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming biographical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Marathi Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar, known for hits such as Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Chhaava.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most revered Lavani and Tamasha artists whose performances captivated audiences for decades.

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According to the makers, the film traces the extraordinary journey of the performer and celebrates her contribution to India’s folk theatre traditions.

The official teaser comes days after videos recorded inside cinema halls leaked online and circulated widely on social media.

The footage had reportedly debuted alongside screenings of Cocktail 2 and quickly generated buzz, with viewers praising Kapoor’s transformation into the celebrated folk performer.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was among the most influential figures in Marathi folk performance and was honoured by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to the art form.

Eetha reunites Kapoor with producer Dinesh Vijan after the success of the Stree franchise.

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi, the movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas August 28.